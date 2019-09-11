Win Jonas Brothers Meet & Greets!

Are you the biggest Jonas Brothers fan? Is it your dream to meet Nick, Kevin and Joe in real life?

B96 has your chance, and we want to make your dreams come true!

Here's what you have to do for your chance to win meet and greet passes to meet the bros during their 'Happiness Begins' tour at the Allstate Arena!

Download the RADIO.COM app, sign-up and/or login, favorite B96 and allow push notifications.

We'll send a keyword via the app's push notifications everyday from Thursday, September 12th - Sunday, September 15th!

Text the keyword to 29696 to be entered into the contest!