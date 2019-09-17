The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash

The 2019 B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash is back at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, December 7.

Doors open at 5:00 pm and the show starts promptly at 6:00 pm!



Purchase pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, September 18th at 10 am through Thursday, September19th at 11:59 pm at Ticketmaster.com



The Pre Sale Code is 'B96'



Listen to B96 on Friday, September 20th at 7:40 am for the full artist announcement!



Tickets go on sale to everyone on Friday, September 20th at NOON at Ticketmaster.com



Get your tickets early! This is one show you will NOT want to miss.

You can enter for a chance to win FRONT ROW tickets to the hottest show of the holiday season!