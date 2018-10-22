Twenty One Pilots Drummer Josh Dun Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Musicians

Every musician has their dream list of artists they'd love to play with. For the sake of brevity, let's call it their "Mt. Rushmore of musicians."

Twenty One Pilots came to Chicago last week and performed and amazing show at the United Center. Before the concert, we had the opportunity to sit down with drummer Josh Dun and couldn't leave without asking him who's on his Mt. Rushmore of artists he'd like to play music with.

Does bandmate Tyler Joseph make the list? His answers may surprise you!